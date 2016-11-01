Tuesday, November 1, 2016
The DIA wants your home videos from 1967, please
By Jack Roskopp
on Tue, Nov 1, 2016 at 10:44 AM
The Detroit Institute of Arts has something working up its sleeve to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Detroit uprising/riots that happened in the summer of 1967.
The DIA is collecting submitted home movies for a special project that will run at the museum beginning in January and ending in July. The films will be shown weekly at the museum to show people today what Detroit felt like back in '67. That summer was a turning point in Detroit's narrative, and hopefully these home videos will paint a broader picture for Detroiters who are unaware of the history.
If you have some special home videos, you can submit them at the DIA's website
. Selected films will run at the museum, and some will even be selected to be shown at the Detroit Free Press Film Festival in March.
