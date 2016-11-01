Some sick f*ck put a razor blade in a tootsie roll and the cops are investigating

click to enlarge
Shutterstock
Tootsie rolls, without razor blades.
Man, can't we just get through one holiday without some scumbag ruining it for everyone else?
MLive
is reporting that a sharp piece of metal was found inside a child's Halloween candy in the small village of Wellson in Manistee County.
Yeah, Ron Weasley. We're equally confused/concerned as you are.
Apparently, a razor blade was cut to fit inside an unsuspecting tootsie roll and the parent found it after a night of trick-or-treating.
Police are trying to replicate the child's route from trick-or-treating in order to find the person who thought this was okay to do.
Clearly the person who did this was trying to harm a young child, but they failed to recognize that tootsie rolls are clearly an adult candy. The parents foun the razor and not the kid. Nice try, scumbag.