Poll: Are you 'With Hillacream' or 'Trumpkin'? You decide at this metro Detroit pie shop

Because this election season IRL is pretty much unbearable at this point, local pie chain Achatz Handmade Pie Co. is offering more palatable, pie versions of the candidates.
Eater Detroit first reported
that up to the Nov. 8 Election Day, customers can order "Partisan Pies" with the likenesses of both Trump and Hillary Clinton hand-stenciled in chocolate.
The bombastic Republican nominee will appropriately be orange pumpkin-filled, while the HRC variety will come in "Hillacream" French silk.
Renee Brown, who works in Achatz corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, tells us that the idea for the political pastry came from Courtney Major, who's a store manager in the chain's Troy store.
She used her handy work in chocolate art to design them as a sort of spoof, but the company decided to sell them when fans started reacting to images of the pies on Facebook.
Brown, who's been charged with shipping the pies, says Achatz has gotten orders from all over the country, with shipments going out to San Francisco, Boston, Arkansas, Florida, and elsewhere.
"People think it's cute, people like them," Brown says.
As to which candidate is in more demand, Brown tells us "it's pretty neck and neck."
Online orders can be placed on goldbely.com,
but they don't come cheap. Clintons go for $69, Trumps are $79, and the pair goes for $129.
Locally, the pies can be found at any of Achatz's five locations.