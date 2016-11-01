Here's your chance to ask Michael Moore everything you've been dying to know about Trumpland

click to enlarge
A couple weeks ago we found Michael Moore had been secretly working on a documentary called Trumpland
.
The film, which can be seen for free online at sites like this one
, is a taping of the notoriously unkept Oscar-winner as he speaks to an audience at the Murphy Theater in Wilmington, Ohio. As one might guess, the whole thing is pretty anti-Trump.
Well, it's going to be screened at Cinema Detroit on Wednesday Nov. 2, and while Moore won't be making an appearance at the theater, he will be doing a Skype Q & A prior to the film. Audience members will be able to ask the Michigan native questions and "those of all political persuasions are welcome" to join in the conversation.
The whole thing starts at 7:45 p.m. at Cinema Detroit, located at 4126 Third St., Detroit. Tickets are $9. For more info click here
