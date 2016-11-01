City Slang

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Giant Detroit music history tome celebrates its release this Sunday at Book Beat

Posted By on Tue, Nov 1, 2016 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge 14937370_10153782807622100_3700898698639185077_n.jpg

This Sunday, Nov. 6, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Oak Park's beloved shop Book Beat hosts "a multi-author book signing and discussion for the new release."

We've glimpsed a copy, and Heaven Was Detroit: From Jazz to Hip Hop and Beyond looks to be authoritative, well-illustrated, and features some of the best local experts on our area's music history, including Marsha Battle Philpot, Mike Dutkeywych, W. Kim Herron, Aaron Anderson, Susan Whitall, John Sinclair, Leni Sinclair, Michael Hurtt, Danny Dollrod, and more.

Local literary legend M.L. Liebler edited the collection. He will be on hand at the event, alongside contributing writers W. Kim Herron, Susan Whitall, John Sinclair, Leni Sinclair, Jim Gallert, Bill Harris, Aaron Anderson and Matthew Smith. Authors will discuss Detroit music history and sign copies of the thing for you.

If you can't attend and would like to still get your hands on a signed copy of the book, contact Book Beat at 248-968-1190.

