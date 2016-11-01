News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

News Hits

Forty years ago, feds offered Detroit a rapid transit system

Posted By on Tue, Nov 1, 2016 at 7:06 AM

click image "What's that, Detroit? You say you don't need the money? Car culture suits you just fine? Well, OK then." - PHOTO BY DAVID HUME KENNERLY COURTESY U.S. NATIONAL ARCHIVES AND RECORDS ADMINISTRATION
  • Photo by David Hume Kennerly courtesy U.S. National Archives and Records Administration
  • "What's that, Detroit? You say you don't need the money? Car culture suits you just fine? Well, OK then."

Just a little reminder this morning that, 40 years ago, President Gerald R. Ford offered the greater metropolitan area of Detroit a rapid transit system, or at least the money to fund much of it.

Don't believe us? See the original New York Times article itself. What's more, it wasn't like the RTA proposal in this month's election. It was touted initially as "a rallying point for urban revitalization." In other words, it was intended to help create the framework for more development in the city, as opposed to upholding the status quo and simply shuttling unemployed city residents to car-centric exurban bazaars daily. You can see it in the strings attached to that gift in its earliest moments: "that Detroit's business community pledge to invest an equal amount in development along the proposed routes of the transit system."

Then, as today, Detroit's business community loves accepting gifts, but hates being told what to do — even when it makes perfect sense and when somebody is throwing a fortune in federal money at them.

The story of that $600 million — which translates into $2.5 billion in 2015 dollars — was included in Ryan Felton's 2014 story for Metro Times, "How Detroit ended up with the worst public transit."

In that story, Keith Schneider, former director of the Michigan Land Use Institute, called the inability to capitalize on the federal pledge, which eventually expired, “arguably the most damaging decision to the Detroit region in the last 50 years."

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

More by Michael Jackman

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The real story of Harry Houdini's Halloween day death in Detroit Read More

  2. Nightcall with Peter Werbe to sign off Read More

  3. Rochelle Riley apparently has a problem with free speech Read More

  4. Here's your chance to ask Michael Moore everything you've been dying to know about Trumpland Read More

  5. Elle King and the rest of the Fillmore got sloshed last night Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation