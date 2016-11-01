Cool fun loud Australian rock music at the UFO Factory tonight

click to enlarge

THIS SHOW IS TONIGHT. I KNOW IT'S THE TUESDAY AFTER A BIG WEEKEND AND ALL BUT I THINK YOU SHOULD COME CHECK THESE GUYS OUT!!! I PICKED UP THIER 45 A FEW YEARS AGO FROM GONER AND IT IMMEDIATELY WENT INTO MY DJ BOX. I CAN'T WAIT TO PICK UP THEIR FULL LENGTH!!! I REALLY THINK YOU WILL ENJOY YOURSELF!!!

We all know that a lot of the best new rock-based music in the last handful of years has come from Australia. Tonight one of the lesser-known acts, Beef Jerk, who record for Trouble in Mind, are playing the UFO. The show starts at 9 p.m. and is eminently worth leaving the house for. We won't say Beef Jerk's literate yet burly music sounds like a cross between the Cosmic Psychos and the Cannanes, but it doesn't reallysound like that.David Buick, whose great band Feelings plays second tonight, and who you know you can trust just because the guy from Italy Records/The Go/Young Soul Rebels/Third Man/etc. just is seriously a no-bullshit kind of guy, wrote this on his Facebook page earlier today: