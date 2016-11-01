City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

City Slang

Cool fun loud Australian rock music at the UFO Factory tonight

Posted By on Tue, Nov 1, 2016 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge 14907594_10154027200857596_2001042299601499567_n.jpg

We all know that a lot of the best new rock-based music in the last handful of years has come from Australia. Tonight one of the lesser-known acts, Beef Jerk, who record for Trouble in Mind, are playing the UFO. The show starts at 9 p.m. and is eminently worth leaving the house for. We won't say Beef Jerk's literate yet burly music sounds like a cross between the Cosmic Psychos and the Cannanes, but it doesn't really not sound like that.


David Buick, whose great band Feelings plays second tonight, and who you know you can trust just because the guy from Italy Records/The Go/Young Soul Rebels/Third Man/etc. just is seriously a no-bullshit kind of guy, wrote this on his Facebook page earlier today:
THIS SHOW IS TONIGHT. I KNOW IT'S THE TUESDAY AFTER A BIG WEEKEND AND ALL BUT I THINK YOU SHOULD COME CHECK THESE GUYS OUT!!! I PICKED UP THIER 45 A FEW YEARS AGO FROM GONER AND IT IMMEDIATELY WENT INTO MY DJ BOX. I CAN'T WAIT TO PICK UP THEIR FULL LENGTH!!! I REALLY THINK YOU WILL ENJOY YOURSELF!!!


Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Mike McGonigal

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Some sick f*ck put a razor blade in a tootsie roll and the cops are investigating Read More

  2. Forty years ago, feds offered Detroit a rapid transit system Read More

  3. The real story of Harry Houdini's Halloween day death in Detroit Read More

  4. Nightcall with Peter Werbe to sign off Read More

  5. Detroit Restaurant Openings & Closures: October 2016 Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation