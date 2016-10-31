City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 31, 2016

City Slang

The Weeknd to perform at the Palace in May

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 10:44 AM

unnamed_1_.jpg
Here is some news that's sure to brighten this start of your work week: The Weeknd will perform at the Palace of Auburn Hills on Wednesday, May 24, in 2017 (which will not not not be the First Year of Our Trump).

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at all the usual places online and in the real world that this can occur. Price points are at (hold our breath) $150, $89, $69, $49, and $39.50.

This show is sure to be a stadium-worthy spectacle. We are beyond stoked for the tour, which is called "Starboy: Legend of the Fall," of course after the artist's latest album, Starboy.

Below find the video from the lead single off the record, featuring French robots Daft Punk (who apparently are playing at the Weeknd's house).



Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Mike McGonigal

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Cece's Pub is exiting Corktown in November Read More

  2. 5 things we hope happens when Cher campaigns for Hillary in Michigan Read More

  3. Food for Thought: Chef Tunde Wey talks about 'Dining in the Era of Kaepernick' Read More

  4. How to celebrate Dia de los Muertos without being an appropriating asshole Read More

  5. AMC Theatres holding viewing parties on election night for some reason Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation