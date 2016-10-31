The Weeknd to perform at the Palace in May

Here is some news that's sure to brighten this start of your work week: The Weeknd will perform at the Palace of Auburn Hills on Wednesday, May 24, in 2017 (which will not notbe the First Year of Our Trump).Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at all the usual places online and in the real world that this can occur. Price points are at (hold our breath) $150, $89, $69, $49, and $39.50.This show is sure to be a stadium-worthy spectacle. We are beyond stoked for the tour, which is called "Starboy: Legend of the Fall," of course after the artist's latest album,Below find the video from the lead single off the record, featuring French robots Daft Punk (who apparently are playing at the Weeknd's house).