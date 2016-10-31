City Slang

Monday, October 31, 2016

City Slang

Regina Spektor is bringing her tasty tunes to the Fillmore in March

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 11:59 AM


If you binge-watched every episode of Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black, you’ve listened to Regina Spektor at least 52 times (her Grammy-nominated song, “You’ve Got Time”, soundtracks the opening credits). If that human-shaped indentation in your couch is becoming worrisome, you can now buy tickets to see the classically trained pianist turned indie music darling perform in real life at the Fillmore in 2017.

The tour, in support of her latest release, Remember Us To Life, kicks off in Montreal on March 5th and lands in the Motor City on March 23rd. Tickets and info here.

Now go forth and cry/listen to this Regina Spektor classic. Honestly, we'd be fine if she just played "Samson" over and over again at her show.


