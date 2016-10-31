Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 31, 2016

Table and Bar

Detroit Restaurant Openings & Closures: October 2016

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge CASEY'S PUB/FACEBOOK
  • Casey's Pub/Facebook
This month, we see the restaurant closures outweighing the openings.

Part of that speaks to the real estate boom in places like Corktown, where Casey's Pub failed to stay afloat amid growing competition. In its place next month will be an as-of-yet-named dive bar that will feature Cali-style tacos (don't worry, folks, it will not be called Hoffa's Hideout, as originally noted).

Meanwhile, we saw yet another sushi spot, Sushi Coup, quietly open in Rochester Hills, while the state's first two full-service Chick-fil-A chains opened in Troy and Lansing, as well as the reopening of Como's in Ferndale, which in September, shuttered temporarily because of a long list of health code violations.

See also: Corktown, tacos, and 'Hoffa's Hideout'

Closings
Rockefellers Oyster Bar & Grill, 15402 Mack Ave.
Grosse Pointe Park
Parker Street Market, 1814 Parker St.
Casey's Pub, 1830 Michigan Ave.
Arthur Avenue, 260 N. Old Woodward Ave.
Birmingham
Moo Cluck Moo, 42126 Ford Road
Canton
Krema, 531 Monroe Ave.

See also: Fire destroys Grosse Pointe Park restaurant, apartments and Bob Bashara's former dungeon

See also: Birmingham's Arthur Avenue Italian eatery shutters for good

Opening
Atwater Brewery, 201 Michigan St. NW
Grand Rapids
Cafe Succo, 304 N. Main St.
Royal Oak
Chick-fil-A, 2800 W. Big Beaver Road, #323
Troy
5617 W. Saginaw Highway
Lansing
Sushi Coup, 147 W. Auburn Road
Rochester Hills

See also: Korean chicken wings, customized sushi bowls now available in Rochester Hills

See also: Die-hard fans line up 24 hours before first two Michigan Chick-fil-A openings

Have any intel? Let us know at eat@metrotimes.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

More by Serena Maria Daniels

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rochelle Riley apparently has a problem with free speech Read More

  2. 5 things we hope happens when Cher campaigns for Hillary in Michigan Read More

  3. Fire destroys Grosse Pointe Park restaurant, apartments, and former Bob Bashara 'dungeon' Read More

  4. Regina Spektor is bringing her tasty tunes to the Fillmore in March Read More

  5. AMC Theatres holding viewing parties on election night for some reason Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation