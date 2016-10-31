Detroit Restaurant Openings & Closures: October 2016

click to enlarge
This month, we see the restaurant closures outweighing the openings.
Part of that speaks to the real estate boom in places like Corktown, where Casey's Pub failed to stay afloat amid growing competition. In its place next month will be an as-of-yet-named dive bar that will feature Cali-style tacos (don't worry, folks, it will not be called Hoffa's Hideout, as originally noted).
Meanwhile, we saw yet another sushi spot, Sushi Coup, quietly open in Rochester Hills, while the state's first two full-service Chick-fil-A chains opened in Troy and Lansing, as well as the reopening of Como's in Ferndale, which in September, shuttered temporarily because of a long list of health code violations.
Closings
Rockefellers Oyster Bar & Grill,
15402 Mack Ave.
Grosse Pointe Park
Parker Street Market,
1814 Parker St.
Casey's Pub,
1830 Michigan Ave.
Arthur Avenue,
260 N. Old Woodward Ave.
Birmingham
Moo Cluck Moo,
42126 Ford Road
Canton
Krema,
531 Monroe Ave.
Opening
Atwater Brewery,
201 Michigan St. NW
Grand Rapids
Cafe Succo,
304 N. Main St.
Royal Oak
Chick-fil-A,
2800 W. Big Beaver Road, #323
Troy
5617 W. Saginaw Highway
Lansing
Sushi Coup,
147 W. Auburn Road
Rochester Hills
Have any intel? Let us know at eat@metrotimes.com.