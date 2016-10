5 things we hope happens when Cher campaigns for Hillary in Michigan

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Cher, being a Queen.

I don't know about all of you, but this seems like the one good thing that is coming out of these last few days of this election: Cher is campaigning for Hillary in Michigan today.AND WE CANNOT CONTAIN OUR EXCITEMENT.Phew! Thanks, Cher!Cher has been a vocal supporter for Hillary's campaign and has shown no restraint when talking about her feelings with Donald Trump.The singer is campaigning today in Kalamazoo, East Lansing, and Flint — and then ending the evening with a fundraiser at the house of Queen of billboards Joumana Kayrouz in Bloomfield Hills.In celebration of Cher's arrival to the mitten state, here are 5 things that we hope happens while Cher is campaigning for Hill.Just check Cher's Twitter feed and you'll see how much she can't stand Donald. Hopefully she'll get a few sassy jabs in.Hillary and Cher are nasty women and we love them for that.Just sing "Believe" and make us all feel safe again, Cher.I mean, she called for a firing squad on Rick Snyder. She hates him and loves Flint.Because only Cher can turn back time.