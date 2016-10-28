Can't-miss show of the week: Weyes Blood at Trinosophes this Sunday

The music of Natalie Mering aka Weyes Blood is captivating future-folk. It's perfect for fans of Circuits des Yeux, Grouper, and perhaps approximates what Cat Power would sound like if Chan Marshall plugged her guitar in and started to make music with her back to the audience tomorrow. She is such a strong live performer. Pitchfork says that "at times Mering really does sound like 'Enya Does the Lost Songs of Karen Carpenter (Backed by Ray Manzarek),'" and those guys are experts.
