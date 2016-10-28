City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 28, 2016

City Slang

Can't-miss show of the week: Weyes Blood at Trinosophes this Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 10:28 AM

WEYES BLOOD. COURTESY PHOTO.
  • Weyes Blood. Courtesy photo.

This Sunday, Oct. 30 at Trinosophes, Weyes Blood performs with the Arch Mystics and Tarpit (translation: show up early, at 8 p.m.)


The music of Natalie Mering aka Weyes Blood is captivating future-folk. It's perfect for fans of Circuits des Yeux, Grouper, and perhaps approximates what Cat Power would sound like if Chan Marshall plugged her guitar in and started to make music with her back to the audience tomorrow. She is such a strong live performer. Pitchfork says that "at times Mering really does sound like 'Enya Does the Lost Songs of Karen Carpenter (Backed by Ray Manzarek),'" and those guys are experts.


Don't you want to show up and check this out? There's nothing else to do this Sunday night, and you know you haven't entirely partied yourself out yet despite the festivities of this Halloween weekend. 

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Mike McGonigal

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Waterford Township board votes to refuse Syrian refugees Read More

  2. Parker Street Market will close, owner says Read More

  3. Prison protest in Kinross results in harsh backlash Read More

  4. Confusion over cost of Little Caesars Arena; speculation builds on a Pistons move downtown Read More

  5. Bobcat Bonnie's owner says 'Hoffa's Hideout' will go by another name Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation