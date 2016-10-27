Waterford Township board votes to refuse Syrian refugees

click image Photo courtesy Charter Township of Waterford

The Waterford Township board of trustees.

In a startling display of a lack of compassion, the Waterford Township board has voted to deny Syrian refugees entry to their community.The resolution, which calls to protect residents from the supposed negative effects of refugee resettlement, does not have any actual legal effect, according to

Township Supervisor Gary Wall told the news organization that the board is concerned about safety.

"There's not a lot of background information on these people, they fled the country with the clothes on their back," Wall told MLive. "This is not picking on them; they're human beings but we're taking caution."



About 100 people attended the meeting where the board took the 7-0 vote, according to The Oakland Press, and the audience was split "fairly evenly" between those in favor of restricting refugees and those who are not.



Resident Kenny Van Horn told the board that the resolution is a "fool's errand," according to the newspaper. "I'm not part of a community that would do this. We're supposed to take care of people like this."

