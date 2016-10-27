Theo Parrish updates website, hints at new music

Portrait of the artist as a young man. Image from Facebook.
Yesterday, Theo Parrish posted a link to his website on his Facebook page, writing "Alright y'all. Thanks for your patience and support. New site is up today. New beautiful sounds. New beautiful shit."
The updated site is here. Click on the "beautiful shit tab," and then click on the fifth box on the upper banner image. Awww, man, I sound like I'm telling my Mom how to use the Internet here, all of a sudden. You know how to find the new jams on there. There's even a new blog post, the first in a few years. And don't forget to stream his little radio station here.
Parrish's work has been such an integral part of the evolution of Detroit music, it's easy to take him for granted. We're so happy to have new sounds from his house.