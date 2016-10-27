City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 27, 2016

City Slang

Theo Parrish updates website, hints at new music

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 10:13 AM

click to enlarge PORTRAIT OF THE ARTIST AS A YOUNG MAN. IMAGE FROM FACEBOOK.
  • Portrait of the artist as a young man. Image from Facebook.
Yesterday, Theo Parrish posted a link to his website on his Facebook page, writing "Alright y'all. Thanks for your patience and support. New site is up today. New beautiful sounds. New beautiful shit."

The updated site is here. Click on the "beautiful shit tab," and then click on the fifth box on the upper banner image. Awww, man, I sound like I'm telling my Mom how to use the Internet here, all of a sudden. You know how to find the new jams on there. There's even a new blog post, the first in a few years. And don't forget to stream his little radio station here

Parrish's work has been such an integral part of the evolution of Detroit music, it's easy to take him for granted. We're so happy to have new sounds from his house.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

More by Mike McGonigal

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Corktown, tacos, and 'Hoffa's Hideout' Read More

  2. Switcheroo: El Guapo taco truck sells to Mac Shack ownership Read More

  3. Just in time for hunting season, Arby's to offer venison sandwiches in Michigan Read More

  4. St. Cece's Pub is exiting Corktown in November Read More

  5. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds to play the Masonic in June Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation