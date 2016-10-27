Table and Bar

Thursday, October 27, 2016

Parker Street Market will close, owner says

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 5:07 PM

click to enlarge A Facebook photo circa 2014.
  • A Facebook photo circa 2014.
Owner David Kirby confirmed to Eater Detroit today that Parker Street Market will close. The West Village shop recently expanded in both space and services, but it wasn't enough to keep the place going.

Kirby released a chipper statement via email in which he told neighboring businesses and customers that he had attempted to sell the business, but the deal fell through. Now, he's closing the shop's doors and the space is looking for a new tenant. 

The business, a neighbor of Sister Pie, sold Drought juices, some household items, ready-made meals, baked goods, and other items. 

