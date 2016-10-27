Parker Street Market will close, owner says

click to enlarge
A Facebook photo circa 2014.
Owner David Kirby confirmed to Eater Detroit
today that Parker Street Market
will close. The West Village shop recently expanded in both space and services, but it wasn't enough to keep the place going.
Kirby released a chipper statement via email in which he told neighboring businesses and customers that he had attempted to sell the business, but the deal fell through. Now, he's closing the shop's doors and the space is looking for a new tenant.
The business, a neighbor of Sister Pie
, sold Drought juices, some household items, ready-made meals, baked goods, and other items.