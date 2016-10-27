The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 27, 2016

The Scene

Cyberoptix owner to open shop in Eastern Market selling more than just ties

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 3:43 PM

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Well Done Goods.
  • Photo courtesy of Well Done Goods.
Bethany Shorb is the monochromatic yet charismatic character behind Cyberoptix ties and Well Done Goods and the savvy business woman (and newlywed!) is opening a shop in her Eastern Market digs this November.

The shop, called Well Done Goods, will be the first retail outlet on Gratiot in over 40 years, according to a press release. The boutique is snuggled between Trinosophes Coffee Shop and Antietam, located in the same building as Shorb's workshop. 

Shorb assures us that her shop will sell much, much more than just those iconic screen-printed ties that have gained Cyberoptix an international following. The store will also feature goods from the Well Done Goods line (duh) as well as Michigan-made JKM Soy Candles, plus furniture from Detroit's own Union Town Woodshop, a duo of Detroit firefighters who make tables from felled redwood, oak, and walnut trees.

Store manager Leanne Roddy says their native brands will also be expanding for the store. 

"We've been screen printing on things we've never printed on before," she says. "We printed a T-shirt with the Michigan mitten with the bull horns and a little start where Detroit is."

The shop's grand opening is scheduled for Nov. 4, which is coming up soon. According to Roddy, the shop will likely come together just in time for the party.

The public is welcome to join Shorb, Roddy, and the Well Done Goods teams for the party. It runs from 6 to 11 p.m. at 1440 Gratiot, Detroit. 

The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday throughout the holiday season. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bobcat Bonnie's owner says 'Hoffa's Hideout' will go by another name Read More

  2. Confusion over cost of Little Caesars Arena; speculation builds on a Pistons move downtown Read More

  3. Waterford Township board votes to refuse Syrian refugees Read More

  4. Corktown, tacos, and 'Hoffa's Hideout' Read More

  5. Historic Caucus Club close to reopening date Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation