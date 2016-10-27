Cyberoptix owner to open shop in Eastern Market selling more than just ties

click to enlarge
Bethany Shorb
Photo courtesy of Well Done Goods.
is the monochromatic yet charismatic character behind Cyberoptix ties and Well Done Goods and the savvy business woman (and newlywed!) is opening a shop in her Eastern Market digs this November.
The shop, called Well Done Goods, will be the first retail outlet on Gratiot in over 40 years, according to a press release. The boutique is snuggled between Trinosophes Coffee Shop and Antietam, located in the same building as Shorb's workshop.
Shorb assures us that her shop will sell much, much more than just those iconic screen-printed ties that have gained Cyberoptix an international following. The store will also feature goods from the Well Done Goods line (duh) as well as Michigan-made JKM Soy Candles, plus furniture from Detroit's own Union Town Woodshop, a duo of Detroit firefighters who make tables from felled redwood, oak, and walnut trees.
Store manager Leanne Roddy says their native brands will also be expanding for the store.
"We've been screen printing on things we've never printed on before," she says. "We printed a T-shirt with the Michigan mitten with the bull horns and a little start where Detroit is."
The shop's grand opening is scheduled for Nov. 4, which is coming up soon. According to Roddy, the shop will likely come together just in time for the party.
The public is welcome to join Shorb, Roddy, and the Well Done Goods teams for the party. It runs from 6 to 11 p.m. at 1440 Gratiot, Detroit.
The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday throughout the holiday season.