The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

The Scene

Keegan-Michael Key is the co-grand marshal of the Thanksgiving Day parade

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 12:03 PM

click to enlarge Keegan Michael-Key. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Keegan Michael-Key.

This year's Thanksgiving Day parade just got a whole lot funnier. 

One of our favorite Detroiters turned celebrity, Keegan-Michael Key, has been given the honor of co-grand marshal of the famous parade — along with Judge Damon Keith. 

If you've never seen or heard of Key's work, then let us give you a little crash course: Key graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy, was a memebr of Detroit's Second City company, became a cast member on the beloved show MadTV, scored his own show on Comedy Central with comedy partner Jordan Peele, and recently won an Emmy for Key & Peele. Needless to say, he is killing it. 

Key hasn't forgotten his Detroit roots, which makes this announcement even better. Last December, he performed with the improv troupe the 313 at the DIA, and is always a strong supported of the city.

We're so excited to see Key participate in the parade, and keeping our fingers crossed for an improv performance, too! 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Cece's Pub is exiting Corktown in November Read More

  2. Ann Arbor Folk Festival announces stacked lineup for 40-year anniversary Read More

  3. Experts: Tough-on-crime policies and demolition-only practices are killing Detroit Read More

  4. Just announced: Morrissey will be here just in time for Thanksgiving Read More

  5. Panel will draft policy recommendations on drone use in Michigan Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation