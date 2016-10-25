Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Just announced: Morrissey will be here just in time for Thanksgiving
Posted
By Jack Roskopp
on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 3:51 PM
click to enlarge
America's biggest bar night is about to get a whole lot crazier in Royal Oak because your favorite moody man Morrissey is headlining the Royal Oak Music Theatre the night before Thanksgiving.
That's right friends, the former member of the Smiths and notoriously tardy musician has extended his fall tour and will be making a stop here.
Moz was supposed to perform in El Paso, Texas
on November 23, but scheduling conflicts got in the way and now he is playing here instead. What luck!
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. Tickets will be $49.50 and $55 day of show. We have a feeling this one will sell out so get those tickets fast
!
Tags: Morrissey, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Morissey fall tour, Image