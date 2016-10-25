City Slang

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

City Slang

Just announced: Morrissey will be here just in time for Thanksgiving

Posted By on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

America's biggest bar night is about to get a whole lot crazier in Royal Oak because your favorite moody man Morrissey is headlining the Royal Oak Music Theatre the night before Thanksgiving.

That's right friends, the former member of the Smiths and notoriously tardy musician has extended his fall tour and will be making a stop here. 

Moz was supposed to perform in El Paso, Texas on November 23, but scheduling conflicts got in the way and now he is playing here instead. What luck!

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. Tickets will be $49.50 and $55 day of show. We have a feeling this one will sell out so get those tickets fast!

