City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

City Slang

'Be your own DJ' at Trixies tomorrow evening

Posted By on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 7:27 AM

13125022_1621428031514111_7019878434021920330_n.jpg

Join your celebrity DJ hosts Blk_Out and Birawer for a night of freeform and participation over at Trixie's Bar in Hamtramck tomorrow night, Wednesday, Oct. 26. It's 'Be your own DJ' night.


"Bring your own records and be your own DJ," the event's flyer proclaims. "We are providing the turntables, you provide the jams. Bring in a few, five to seven, records and play them for us. Keep it casual and don't worry about playing a 'set' just have some fun!"


In other words, don't bogart the turntable, friend-o.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

More by Mike McGonigal

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Iggy Pop and Don Was remember Detroit roots, play acoustic set at The Majestic Theatre Read More

  2. 5 reasons to go see Hinds tomorrow at the Pike Room Read More

  3. Author talks 'Blood on the Mitten' — book on Michigan's murderous history Read More

  4. Side Dish: Chef Maxcel Hardy to return to his beloved Detroit Read More

  5. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to play the Palace next year Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation