'Be your own DJ' at Trixies tomorrow evening

Join your celebrity DJ hosts Blk_Out and Birawer for a night of freeform and participation over at Trixie's Bar in Hamtramck tomorrow night, Wednesday, Oct. 26. It's 'Be your own DJ' night.
"Bring your own records and be your own DJ," the event's flyer proclaims. "We are providing the turntables, you provide the jams. Bring in a few, five to seven, records and play them for us. Keep it casual and don't worry about playing a 'set' just have some fun!"
In other words, don't bogart the turntable, friend-o.
