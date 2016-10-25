City Slang

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

City Slang

Ann Arbor Folk Festival announces stacked lineup for 40-year anniversary

Posted By on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 7:30 AM

click to enlarge Jenny Lewis - FACEBOOK
  • Facebook
  • Jenny Lewis

Who would have thought that a folk music festival lineup would have my head spinning like this one does? 

Celebrating its 40th year, the Ann Arbor Folk Festival really outdid themselves with an incredible lineup of folk and roots music. 

Headlining Friday night will be Texas-native and country music badass Kacey Musgraves and the Queen of indie rock and former Rilo Kiley lead singer and guitarist Jenny Lewis. 

Saturday night offers up Third Man Records newcomer Margo Price and a set from none other than Kiefer Sutherland. That's right people, good ole Kiefer released a country album earlier this year and it's actually pretty good. There is also a TBA act scheduled for Saturday night so keep your eyes peeled for that, too. 

Other notable acts include Valerie June, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Over the Rhine, and Zach Heckendorf.

The festival will take place at The Hill Auditorium. The festival is a fundraiser for one of our favorite Ann Arbor spots — The Ark. Ticket information and a full lineup can be found here

