The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

The Scene

AMC Theatres holding viewing parties on election night for some reason

Posted By on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge shutterstock_397735318.jpg


Want to watch the election results pour in with a huge tub of popcorn? Look no further my friends because AMC Theaters will have you covered.


The theater chain partnered with CNN to bring election coverage to the big screen. Anyone in one of the 25 cities will have the chance to watch it all unfold with other like-partied viewers. AMC Theaters will broadcast the election coverage at two facilities within each city. The one catch is that you need to be a Stubs member.


AMC Stubs is their two-tiered - free or $15 a year - membership and rewards program. You can sign up for the program online or at any AMC location. Stubs members can bring two guests to view the coverage at either a "Red" or a "Blue" AMC location. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8, while official CNN coverage begins at 7 p.m. after the first polls close.


Bringing the election results to the big screen, a press release said, was based on the "record-setting" viewership of the Presidential debates on television and online. The theater chain wanted to offer the opportunity for "Democrats to celebrate with fellow Democrats, and Republicans celebrate with fellow Republicans."

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

More by Gabriel Goodwin

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ann Arbor Folk Festival announces stacked lineup for 40-year anniversary Read More

  2. Iggy Pop and Don Was remember Detroit roots, play acoustic set at The Majestic Theatre Read More

  3. Tom Hayden — key antiwar activist, Royal Oak native, and U-M alum — dies at 76 Read More

  4. 13 more super creepy songs to terrify and astound you Read More

  5. 'Be your own DJ' at Trixies tomorrow evening Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation