Side Dish: Meet the women behind The Farmer's Hand in Corktown

Just a few short weeks ago Rohani Foulkes and Kiki Louya realized a years-long dream when they opened The Farmer's Hand in Corktown.The unique shop is part corner store, part farmer's market, and part café with all of its products sourced from Michigan. For the business partners, who both share backgrounds in the restaurant and non-profit worlds, it combines their love of good food, their desire to bring healthy options, and to support local farmers and makers.The two describe their partnership as serendipitous. They had been independently but simultaneously researching starting such a venture a few years ago. They kept coming into contact with the same farmers and distributors who eventually suggested the two meet.Foulkes, a native of the Australian seaside town of Cairns, grew up accustomed to being able to walk to the nearby corner market for her everyday needs. When she moved to Detroit, she had a hard time grasping the idea that such amenities weren't as easily available.As for Louya, she was raised in Detroit's Rosedale Park neighborhood to Congolese and South American heritage. She had worked a number of jobs in the hospitality industry (bartender, barista, cook, baker, server, etc.), and eventually started exploring food systems in terms of access to healthy food.