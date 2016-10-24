None of the Vitas' songs are longer than two minutes

Need a jolt to your Monday morning? We suggest checking out (and even purchasing) the Vitas' debut statement
, nine urgent and excellent songs recorded by Fred Thomas in June in Ann Arbor and released two months ago today on bandcamp. We are pretty sure there are cassette tapes, too — check your local shop.
The band is a Detroit supergroup of sorts, composed of Maia Asshaq on vocals, Claire Cirocco on bass, Shelley Salant on guitar, and Megan Stockton on drums. The group has been together for less than one year, as we understand it. They've already played one high profile out of town gig, at Silent Barn in Brooklyn at the end of August.
This is the only photo we could find of the Vitas, a flyer for a show that's already happened so don't try to go to it or you might hurt your time sensitivities.