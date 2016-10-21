City Slang

Friday, October 21, 2016

City Slang

Stream the brand new Rebel Kind record right now

Posted By on Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 10:55 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KEITH MCARTHUR.
  • Photo by Keith McArthur.

With uniformly excellent brand new records imminent from the likes of Danny and the Darleans, Stef Chura, Craig Brown, His Name Is Alive, the Intended, and Tyvek, it's looking to be a killer end of the year/ start of next for area bands. You can add the second album from our beloved Rebel Kind to that list. Stream the entire album for free from the label's website right here

click to enlarge 14715669_1521822344511419_2285735291549762690_o.jpg

Right now, we're just told that Just For Fools will be out soon, but Urinal Cake is really good at turning records around quickly so that is more likely to mean a few weeks from now than, you know, May.


Jump to comments

