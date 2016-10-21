Stream the brand new Rebel Kind record right now

click to enlarge
With uniformly excellent brand new records imminent from the likes of Danny and the Darleans, Stef Chura, Craig Brown, His Name Is Alive, the Intended, and Tyvek, it's looking to be a killer end of the year/ start of next for area bands. You can add the second album from our beloved Rebel Kind
to that list. Stream the entire album for free from the label's website right here
.
click to enlarge
Right now, we're just told that Just For Fools
will be out soon, but Urinal Cake is really good at turning records around quickly so that is more likely to mean a few weeks from now than, you know, May.