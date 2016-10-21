Longtime Detroit Free Press sports writer Drew Sharp dies at 56

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Free Press columnist Drew Sharp, right, died early Friday morning in his Bloomfield Hills home.



A major loss happened earlier this morning for the Detroit sports media family. Drew Sharp, a longtime sports contributor for the Detroit Free Press, died in his Bloomfield Hills home early Friday morning, according to the newspaper. No cause of death has been released.

Sharp had been a Free Press columnist since 1999 and dabbled in TV and radio appearances as well. He covered a range of sports topics, from college sports to the NBA, for the Free Press.



An autopsy of Sharp will be conducted within an hour, and more information is expected by 1:30 p.m., according to the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office.



Many of his colleagues went to social media to voice their shock and grief after learning of Sharp's passing:

So sad to hear about the death of Drew Sharp, longtime Detroit Free Press columnist. We worked together at the paper. Drew was a good man. — Rob Parker (@RobParkerWXYZ) October 21, 2016

Rest In Peace Drew Sharp @freep very sad that you are no longer with us. Prayers to family and friends. — Isiah Thomas (@iamisiahthomas) October 21, 2016

I was just laughing and hanging out with Drew Sharp yesterday. This man taught me so much and took me under his wing. I miss him already. — Rico Beard (@RicoBeard) October 21, 2016

Incredibly hard to process right now that Drew Sharp is no longer with us, he will be sorely missed as a columnist and moreover as a friend. — Karsch and Anderson (@DougAndGator971) October 21, 2016