Friday, October 21, 2016

Longtime Detroit Free Press sports writer Drew Sharp dies at 56

Posted By on Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge Detroit Free Press columnist Drew Sharp, right, died early Friday morning in his Bloomfield Hills home. - PHOTO COURTESY OF DETROIT SPORTS NATION
  • Photo courtesy of Detroit Sports Nation
  • Detroit Free Press columnist Drew Sharp, right, died early Friday morning in his Bloomfield Hills home.


A major loss happened earlier this morning for the Detroit sports media family. Drew Sharp, a longtime sports contributor for the Detroit Free Press, died in his Bloomfield Hills home early Friday morning, according to the newspaper. No cause of death has been released. 

Sharp had been a Free Press columnist since 1999 and dabbled in TV and radio appearances as well. He covered a range of sports topics, from college sports to the NBA, for the Free Press.

An autopsy of Sharp will be conducted within an hour, and more information is expected by 1:30 p.m., according to the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Many of his colleagues went to social media to voice their shock and grief after learning of Sharp's passing: 



Check back for updates. This article is published in a partnership with DetroitSportsNation.com

