Just announced: The Flaming Lips play the Royal Oak Music Theatre in March

The Flaming Lips.

The Flaming Lips are bringing their elaborate show to the Royal Oak Music Theatre on March 14, and tickets go on sale a week from today.The avant garde rockers last played Detroit in June 2014 at The Fillmore Tickets to see the psychedelic, three-time Grammy Award winners range from $45-75 in advance and $55-75 on the day of show. We think this gig is guaranteed to sell out.Wayne Coyne & Co. just announced their first album of new material in three years. It's titledand set for a Jan. 13 release.Check out the first single from the Lips' new album below — released Friday morning — and get pumped for March 14 in Royal Oak.