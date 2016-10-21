Friday, October 21, 2016
Just announced: The Flaming Lips play the Royal Oak Music Theatre in March
Posted
By Dustin Blitchok
on Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 11:38 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Royal Oak Music Theatre
-
The Flaming Lips.
The Flaming Lips are bringing their elaborate show to the Royal Oak Music Theatre on March 14, and tickets go on sale a week from today.
The avant garde rockers last played Detroit in June 2014 at The Fillmore
.
Tickets to see the psychedelic, three-time Grammy Award winners range from $45-75 in advance and $55-75 on the day of show. We think this gig is guaranteed to sell out.
Wayne Coyne & Co. just announced
their first album of new material in three years. It's titled Oczy Mlody
and set for a Jan. 13 release.
Check out the first single from the Lips' new album below — released Friday morning — and get pumped for March 14 in Royal Oak.
Visit royaloakmusictheatre.com for more information.
Tags: The Flaming Lips, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Image