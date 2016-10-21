City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 21, 2016

City Slang

Just announced: The Flaming Lips play the Royal Oak Music Theatre in March

Posted By on Fri, Oct 21, 2016 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge The Flaming Lips. - COURTESY OF THE ROYAL OAK MUSIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of the Royal Oak Music Theatre
  • The Flaming Lips.

The Flaming Lips are bringing their elaborate show to the Royal Oak Music Theatre on March 14, and tickets go on sale a week from today. 

The avant garde rockers last played Detroit in June 2014 at The Fillmore

Tickets to see the psychedelic, three-time Grammy Award winners range from $45-75 in advance and $55-75 on the day of show. We think this gig is guaranteed to sell out. 

Wayne Coyne & Co. just announced their first album of new material in three years. It's titled Oczy Mlody and set for a Jan. 13 release. 

Check out the first single from the Lips' new album below — released Friday morning — and get pumped for March 14 in Royal Oak. 


Visit royaloakmusictheatre.com for more information. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Dustin Blitchok

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit Health Department investigating Hepatitis A cases possibly linked to Whole Foods Market in Midtown Read More

  2. Longtime Detroit Free Press sports writer Drew Sharp dies at 56 Read More

  3. MC5 nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Read More

  4. This vintage Detroit Zoo commercial will make you nostalgic for the '80s Read More

  5. Attorney: Detroit incinerator is violating the Clean Air Act Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation