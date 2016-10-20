Table and Bar

Thursday, October 20, 2016

Table and Bar

Vinsetta Garage owner eyes possible expansion in Birmingham

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 2:16 PM

click image PHOTO BY JOE VAUGHN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Joe Vaughn/Facebook
The restaurant group behind Vinsetta Garage in Berkley is looking into converting a former bus garage in Birmingham into a family-friendly bistro.

Hometown Life reports that Curt Catallo of the Union Joints hospitality approached the city this week to seek a bistro license, which would allow the proposed restaurant to apply for a Class C liquor license from the state.

The restaurant, which would be at 2159 Lincoln, would be called Lincoln Yard and would serve American fare, feature rooftop, and lots of parking (an issue for Vinsetta Garage in Berkley).

If approved, this would add to the group's portfolio of refurbishing old properties into interesting eateries. Projects include Clarkston Union Bar & Kitchen, Union Woodshop, and the soon-to-arrive 8MK in the historic WWJ Building in Oak, and another Clarkston spot called Honcho.

Birmingham's city commission issues bistro licenses each year. Also in line for these licenses are Adachi Asian bistro at the Ford Peabody Mansion and a bistro for the Whole Foods Market coming to the city late next year.

See also: Oak Park historic Albert Kahn building to be reimagined as new eatery

