Thursday, October 20, 2016

Search and destroy: Three chances to see Iggy Pop speak in Detroit next week

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge MR. POP IN 1987. PHOTO FROM WIKIPEDIA.
  • Mr. Pop in 1987. Photo from Wikipedia.

If you didn't know about the imminent release of the book Total Chaos: The Story of The Stooges/As Told by Iggy Pop or Jim Jarmusch's Gimme Danger: The Story of the Stooges documentary, now you do, and if you are even the most slight fan of rock 'n' roll music, you have no excuses not to be excited. The news only gets better for fans because you will have three chances to see him up close. 

First on the list is the Living History Live: An Evening With Iggy Pop and Don Was event hosted by the GRAMMY foundation this Sunday, Oct. 23. The event will feature a discussion with Pop and Was followed by some manner of live performance, over at the Majestic Theatre, 4140 Woodward. The doors will open to the public at 5:30 p.m. with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and performance at 8 pm. Tickets are $35 and available through Ticketweb

Your second chance to see Iggy Pop will be at Third Man Books Cass Corridor, 441 W. Canfield, when he sits down with Total Chaos author Jeff Gold on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 9:30 p.m. The two will discuss the book — which tells the story of the band through Iggy Pop's eyes and is chalk full of never-before-seen images of the band. The event is first come, first served. And while Total Chaos will go on sale Nov. 16, who knows, there just might be a few advance copies on hand? One can hope. More details can be found here.

Lastly, Pop and Jim Jarmusch will be at the Detroit Institute of Arts for the Detroit Film Theatre's advance screening of Gimme Danger Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. The $15 tickets were available from the DIA online, at their box office, and by phone at (313) 833-4005 — but, we hate to say it, the event appears to be sold out. It's worth a try to check in on the day of the event and see if any further tickets might be released at the last minute, or check resale sites.

