Our favorite reactions to last night's debate

CHRIS WALLACE: "I'm not going to fact check the candidates."— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 20, 2016
TRUMP: "Basketball is just hockey with bouncing."
CHRIS WALLACE: "Fuck."
I don't know Putin, I just gave him my HBO Go password.— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) October 20, 2016
Trump: "we're going to do it BIGLY"— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) October 20, 2016
Hillary: pic.twitter.com/9dtjrFuiAF
good god i hope this is true #debatenight pic.twitter.com/AFQvRyNZQo— keely flaherty (@flahertykeely) October 20, 2016
oh shit hillary showed up in the all-white tupac suit the debate is over pic.twitter.com/mdpPQUapla— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) October 20, 2016
bad ombres pic.twitter.com/CuNQMiMTJb— Paige Lavender (@paigelav) October 20, 2016
(•_•)— Such A Nasty Woman (@andreagrimes) October 20, 2016
<) )╯SUCH
/ \
\(•_•)
( (> A NASTY
/ \
(•_•)
<) )> WOMAN
/ \
October 20, 2016
NY's hottest club is #NastyWoman. It has everything. Rigged Emmys. Bad hombres. Donald rejecting two centuries of American democracy.— Stefon on 2016 (@StefonOn2016) October 20, 2016
I hear the bathrooms in Trump Tower are being relabeled "Bad Hombres" and "Nasty Women."— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 20, 2016
These debates seem like the best excuse to legalize weed. I'm already stressed. #debatenight— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) October 20, 2016
This third debate is about as necessary as The Hangover 3.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 19, 2016
After the election, Kellyann Conway will be available for adoption at the Westchester County Tropical Bird Shelter.— Paula Pell (@perlapell) October 19, 2016
THE SUSPENSE IS KILLING US #debatenight pic.twitter.com/YpGJQbcD5A— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) October 20, 2016
If this tweet doesn't go viral, it's rigged #debatenight— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) October 20, 2016
