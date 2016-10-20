The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 20, 2016

The Scene

Our favorite reactions to last night's debate

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 1:01 PM


Because the only way to get through these last few weeks is to laugh and pretend it's not really happening, right? 

1.

2. 
3.
4.
5.
6.
7. 

8. 
9.
10.
11. 
12. 
13.
 14. 


And finally...
Go out and vote! 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Search and destroy: Three chances to see Iggy Pop speak in Detroit next week Read More

  2. This vintage Detroit Zoo commercial will make you nostalgic for the '80s Read More

  3. Now is the time: Adopt a furry friend for free this weekend Read More

  4. Eminem released a new song just in time for tonight's debate Read More

  5. VIDEO: 'SNL' mines Ann Arbor film culture for laughs Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation