Our favorite reactions to last night's debate

CHRIS WALLACE: "I'm not going to fact check the candidates."

TRUMP: "Basketball is just hockey with bouncing."

CHRIS WALLACE: "Fuck." — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 20, 2016

I don't know Putin, I just gave him my HBO Go password. — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) October 20, 2016

Trump: "we're going to do it BIGLY"



Hillary: pic.twitter.com/9dtjrFuiAF — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) October 20, 2016

good god i hope this is true #debatenight pic.twitter.com/AFQvRyNZQo — keely flaherty (@flahertykeely) October 20, 2016

oh shit hillary showed up in the all-white tupac suit the debate is over pic.twitter.com/mdpPQUapla — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) October 20, 2016

(•_•)

<) )╯SUCH

/ \



\(•_•)

( (> A NASTY

/ \



(•_•)

<) )> WOMAN

/ \ — Such A Nasty Woman (@andreagrimes) October 20, 2016

NY's hottest club is #NastyWoman. It has everything. Rigged Emmys. Bad hombres. Donald rejecting two centuries of American democracy. — Stefon on 2016 (@StefonOn2016) October 20, 2016

I hear the bathrooms in Trump Tower are being relabeled "Bad Hombres" and "Nasty Women." — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 20, 2016

These debates seem like the best excuse to legalize weed. I'm already stressed. #debatenight — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) October 20, 2016

This third debate is about as necessary as The Hangover 3. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 19, 2016

After the election, Kellyann Conway will be available for adoption at the Westchester County Tropical Bird Shelter. — Paula Pell (@perlapell) October 19, 2016

If this tweet doesn't go viral, it's rigged #debatenight — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) October 20, 2016

Because the only way to get through these last few weeks is to laugh and pretend it's not really happening, right?Go out and vote!