Wednesday, October 19, 2016

The new Tyvek album is out really soon

tyvek_cover_for_pre-order_1024x1024.jpg


It's been four years since we had a new full-length record from one of the best rock 'n' roll bands around, the sort-of-Michigan-based Tyvek. Leader Kevin Boyer lives on the East Coast somewhere now, but his band always consists of a revolving cast of locals. The new album is called Origin of What, and is out real soon. Pre-order it here. We haven't heard it yet, but it will probably be one of our favorite releases of the year, because it's Tyvek!!! 

The same label releasing the Tyvek album, In the Red, is also putting out a fierce new Danny and the Darleans album. Christmas came early this year. 


Press spiel is as follows: 

Tyvek have long stood as one of the more steadfast and dependable punk institutions of the last decade. Each record has been great and has improved on the one before it without struggling to reinvent or overwrite their past. Line-ups and life events shift but the energy always comes through as new and raw as it did on the first single. Origin of What, their fourth album, is something of a departure, if a cryptic one—all the familiar elements are in place and yet a pervasive darkness that these strangely disjointed songs.

Working again with Fred Thomas who recorded their most recent album, 2012 burner On Triple Beams, band members from the earliest incarnations to its most recent showed up for various recording sessions, with initial tracks captured quickly. Later, far more extensive editing, mixing and overdubbing ensued, resulting in a fragmented production style that slowly disintegrates the standard punk fare until it starts to resemble dub experimentation before decaying even further. Tyvek’s future, like its origin, is up for grabs.
