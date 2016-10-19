The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

The Scene

Spartans, Wolverines can celebrate the Big Game at downtown Detroit tailgate

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 12:54 PM

click to enlarge The Big Game tailgate in 2015. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE DOWNTOWN DETROIT PARTNERSHIP
  • Photo courtesy of the Downtown Detroit Partnership
  • The Big Game tailgate in 2015.

All Spartan and Wolverine fans are invited downtown to come together and battle it out in epic Anchorman style, *cough* *cough* I mean, celebrate the rivalry and support Michigan State University and the University of Michigan during an after-work tailgate Wednesday, Oct. 26. 

The Big Game Detroit Tailgate Party takes place place in Cadillac Square and Campus Martius Park, and runs from at 5-9 p.m. on the 26th. Fans are urged to indulge in, and vote on, some of the best chili and mac 'n' cheese in the city during a 25-restaurant cook-off.

The game itself kicks off at noon on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan and Michigan State alumni faced off in the Big Game Detroit Rally last week in Campus Martius, and for the second year in a row, the MSU team won the flag football game, according to the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

Like any tailgate, alcohol will be served. The beer garden tent in Cadillac Square will be open during the event and there will be live music from The Randy Brock Group from 7-9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $15 online at biggamerallydetroit.com or at the door for $20. Tickets include a commemorative pint glass and photo. Attendees must be 21 to enter the event.

The following restaurants are participating in the cook-off:

• Andrews on the Corner

• B Spot Burgers

• Blackfinn Ameripub

• Bogart’z

• Brown Iron Brewhouse

• Camino Real Mexican Grill

• Central Kitchen & Bar

• Cornerstone Barrel House

• Culinarian’s Corner

• DeAngelo's Soul Food

• Dorsey Culinary School

• Esto's Garage

• Firehouse Pub

• Grand Trunk Pub

• Great Lakes Burger Bar

• I Luv Cheese

• LazyBones Smokehouse

• McShane's Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar

• Parks Old Style Bar-B-Q

• Side Street Diner

• Townhouse

• 24 Grille

• Wala


Sweets will come courtesy of A Serendipity Cakery. 

The Big Game Detroit Tailgate and flag football game (which the MSU alumni won) are part of Quicken Loans' "Harvest Happenings" events  in parks all over Downtown Detroit. Visit downtowndetroitparks.com for more information.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

More by Gabriel Goodwin

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This vintage Detroit Zoo commercial will make you nostalgic for the '80s Read More

  2. New anti-Trump billboard appears on I-94 — in Arabic Read More

  3. Happy Birthday, Eminem Read More

  4. VIDEO: 'SNL' mines Ann Arbor film culture for laughs Read More

  5. MC5 nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation