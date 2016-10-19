City Slang

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

City Slang

Eminem released a new song just in time for tonight's debate

Posted By on Wed, Oct 19, 2016 at 1:35 PM

Oh, Eminem. You know exactly how to sneak back into our hearts, don't you?

After celebrating his 44th birthday on Monday, Eminem decided to give us a present with a new song called "Campaign Speech," and it's exactly what you think it would be: a Donald Trump diss-track.   


That's right, friends. Not only do we get this insane song that nearly goes to 8 minutes, but he is working on a new album as well. Maybe there is a light at the end of the tunnel? 

As for the song itself, Eminem throw some major shade at the Republican nominee. “You say Trump don’t kiss ass like a puppet, ’cuz he runs his campaign with his own cash for the funding/ and that’s what you wanted, a fuckin' loose canon who’s blunt with his hand on the button who doesn’t have to answer to no one? Great idea." All sarcasm, of course. 

And the rhyming? Eminem goes back to what made him famous by rhyming words that you never would have thought possible. In one lyric, he goes from "bass pro shop" to "David Hasselhoff" to "tabasco sauce" in one fluid breath while rapping over what seems to be a white noise. It's like one long freestyle that keeps on going and going. 

Keep it coming, Em. Keep it coming.  
 

