13th Floor Elevators. Photo courtesy Sundazed.

Next Friday, Oct. 28, Roky Erickson will perform at El Club . Today you have the opportunity to meditate on just how awesome that show will be while listening to the first album by his band the Thirteenth Floor Elevators That band arguably invented psychedelic rock music down in Texas, with a primary part of their sound a crazily oscillating amplified jug.was released 50 years ago yesterday, on Oct. 17, 1966.