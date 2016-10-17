News Hits

Monday, October 17, 2016

News Hits

Tricycle Collective's 'Do Not Bid' mural pushes politics with style and grace

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 1:27 PM

We’ve written about the Tricycle Collective before. The group aims to raise the money needed to help keep Detroiters in their homes. Here’s how it works: They raise thousands of dollars and offer dozens of at-risk homeowners the $500 they need to bid on their homes at tax auction.

It’s important work, as the collective points out, “It’s estimated that 5,000 occupied homes are in this fall’s tax foreclosure auction, meaning that tens of thousands of Detroiters face eviction and displacement by a new owner.”

Part of Tricycle Collective’s fundraising effort involved a party earlier this month for which artists created a “Do Not Bid” mural. It was hosted by local arts powerhouse 1x Run and featured the art of Ellen Rutt, Ouizi, and Jonny Alexander.

That mural is a doozy of an artwork, and even Juxtapoz featured it late last week.

It’s stunning, dazzling even. Here's an up-close look at the work.

click to enlarge A political mural now graces the house at 4500 Van Dyke St., Detroit. - COURTESY THE TRICYCLE COLLECTIVE
  • Courtesy the Tricycle Collective
  • A political mural now graces the house at 4500 Van Dyke St., Detroit.

For more information about the Tricycle Collective and its work, call 313-338-9291 or see thetricyclecollective.com.

