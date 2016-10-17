Motown Museum's $50 million expansion plans include theater, studios, interactive exhibits

The Motown Museum, already one of the country's premier music destinations, announced a $50 million expansion plan Monday that would add interactive exhibits, a performance theater, record studios, retail, and public spaces.
The project, which would increase the museum's footprint to 50,000 square feet, has a planned completion date of 2018.
The goal is to "narrate and celebrate on a much larger scale what the Motown legacy is recognized for: unmatched creative genius that transcends every barrier imaginable by bringing people together from all walks of life to share in that unmistakable Motown Sound," Motown Museum CEO and Chairwoman Robin R. Terry says in a statement.
The expansion will be funded through a forthcoming capital campaign, according to the museum.
In addition to soundtracking the childhoods of metro Detroiters, Berry Gordy’s storied label helped establish the careers of Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Martha & The Vandellas, The Four Tops, The Temptations, and Michael Jackson, all of whom are members of Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Artists” list.
