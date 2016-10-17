City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 17, 2016

City Slang

Happy Birthday, Eminem

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 8:08 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK
  • Facebook

That's right, folks! Your favorite hometown rapper (formally known as Marshall Mathers) is celebrating 44 years on this Earth today! 

Now — say what you will about Eminem, but we will always love him for who he is. From selling bricks from his childhood home for insane amounts of money, to allegedly having beef with Drake — it's been a rollercoaster of emotions for us Detroiters and Slim Shady, and we wouldn't have it any other way. 

So, Happy Birthday, Eminem. May we all be treated to a new record this year, and may your closet be forever clean. Cheers! 


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pink Floyd's Roger Waters bringing "Us + Them" tour to The Palace Read More

  2. All Lives Matter: A racist response to a race problem in America Read More

  3. QLINE updates service hours; still behind the times Read More

  4. Justin Verlander is still upset about national anthem protest, tweets 'All Lives Matter' Read More

  5. Sponsored: You make the list. We’ll get the groceries Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation