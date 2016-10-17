That's right, folks! Your favorite hometown rapper (formally known as Marshall Mathers) is celebrating 44 years on this Earth today!
Now — say what you will about Eminem, but we will always love him for who he is. From selling bricks from his childhood home for insane amounts of money, to allegedly having beef with Drake — it's been a rollercoaster of emotions for us Detroiters and Slim Shady, and we wouldn't have it any other way.
So, Happy Birthday, Eminem. May we all be treated to a new record this year, and may your closet be forever clean. Cheers!