Monday, October 17, 2016

Gender Blender is an awesomely inclusive Halloween bash

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge shutterstock_375627799.jpg
Want to meet new people, listen to great music, win awesome raffle prizes AND not have to worry about gender conformity? Then FtM Detroit's Gender Blender is for you!

Taking place this year at Circa 1890s Saloon, the Gender Blender is one of the biggest regular gatherings of trans and queer people (and their allies) in the metro Detroit area. Aint that grand?

There will be a costume contest, so don't forget to dress up. Prizes will be awarded for best couple/group costume, funniest, and scariest get-ups. The grand prize? A $50 Visa gift card for best overall costume.

There is no cover for this awesome event, but $3 gets you into the back room to play drinking games and win raffle tickets for more chances to win awesome prizes.

Gender Blender takes place on Oct. 29, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information visit the Gender Blender facebook page.

