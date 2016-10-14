Yoga and techno

click image
A little get-down with your downward dog?
Yoga sure is getting around the culture these days. It's being mixed with anything and everything, revolving around meet-ups
, special locations
, beer
, and even weed
.
But how about yoga with DJs?
Yes, it’s a thing, and it makes sense when you consider the healing power of music. (Although a bit of online searching will reveal a rift
between yogis who oppose music in class
and those who design their own favorite playlists
.)
But that mix of music and yoga is the specialty of Deep House Yoga
, a live DJ yoga class that hosts “deep, groovy, spiritual wellness events” at nightclubs and music festivals, among other places. This Saturday, it precedes the performance by Chicago trio Autograf
and Goldroom (aka Josh Legg)
at the Majestic Theatre. Not only is it free to all ticketholders for the evening’s show, Autograf will be live on the decks mixing up “soothing, upbeat vibrations,” while Shelly Iaconelli of Ann Arbor’s Red Yoga leads a yoga class that’s “powerful yet peaceful.”
Doors open at 6:45 p.m., class begins at 7 p.m. and lasts 75 minutes, Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Majestic Theatre Complex, 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; bring your own yoga mat; for more information, see alissajosey.com/deephouseyogaus.