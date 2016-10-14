City Slang

Friday, October 14, 2016

City Slang

Tonight: Cheater Slicks with Danny and Darleans at UFO Factory is the rock 'n' roll mind-blaster you need

Posted By on Fri, Oct 14, 2016 at 7:16 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO.
  • Courtesy photo.

There is a fun event over at UFO Factory tonight. The Cheater Slicks of Columbus, Ohio have been making down and dirty rock music for decades now. Their music starts with dark, gnarly, psychedelic garage rock as its jumping-off point, and then gets gnarlier and darker from there. The music is amped-up and the solos might remind you a little bit of the earliest demos by Television one second, or that time you tried to fix your own old school TV console with a knife and took a decent 120V jolt the next.


What I mean is that this music is tasteful enough that a lot of old, goateed guys like them and whatever, probably have all of their records. But it's never too tasteful; there's something just kind of wrong, and possibly dangerous, about a Cheater Slicks show. They also do not play Detroit very often, so this is a great chance to drop by UFO Factory and also see the freshly-hung Halloween-themed art show.


Danny and the Darleans, whose new album is finally out on In the Red next month, are the best rock 'n' roll party band in the world when they are on, and you are dancing along to them, as we all know. Because how can you not dance, even a little? Heck, a robot could dance to this awesome shit. 


