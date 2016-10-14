Battle Trance at Trinos on Saturday is your can't-miss show of the week

It’s obviously informed by the fringes of minimalist music, but it’s a music as sensitive to improvisation and nuance as the finest jazzers. Classical heads, rock 'n’ roll meatheads, and way-out hop-heads will all swoon, fall in love, and fight one another over the Battle Trance effects on sale at the merch table. There might not be a better-named band out there.
Come one, come all! And if you actually go to this show and do not enjoy the fuck out of it, you are legally and ethically entitled to pelt this reviewer in the face with a very rotten tomato (please make it heirloom because GMO, yuck).
Doors at 8 p.m.; 1464 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; trinosophes.com; $10.