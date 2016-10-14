10 ways to 'Treat Yo Self' today in Detroit

click to enlarge Giphy

Any fan of the forever-beloved NBC serieswill know that yesterday was a very special day in the TV series fandom: IT'S TREAT YO SELF DAY!That's right, friends. Five years ago we were all #blessed with a very special episode ofwhere Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari) and Donna Meagle (Retta) lost all their inhibitions and treated themselves like the royalty that they truly are.So how does one treat themselves you might ask? You purchase clothes, fragrances, massages, mimosas, and fine-leather goods. It's the best goddamned day of the year!Here is a list of some of the finer things in Detroit so you can treat yo self today.The Seattle-based clothing store opened up shop right near it's sister store Shinola (no surprise) in the Cass Corridor this spring. While their outdoorsy-styled clothing is super cute, it's expensive as fuck! $32 for a pair of socks? $95 for a tote bag? $420 for a pair of boots? You know what we say to that?The Whitney's ambiance alone is worth a special visit for Treat Yo Self Day, but their dinner menu solidifies it as a prime choice given the prices. A bone-in ribeye will cost you $79 and the twin lobster tails are $49. While it may be crazy-ass expensive, we only have one thing to say: TREAT YO SELF!Regardless of what you think about the "Detroit-based" company, their watches are expensive as hell and it's the best splurge for a day like today. So what do we do?Will Leather Goods is a store that ultimately begs the question, "Who can afford this shit?" An attache case will run you $900 and I don't even know what the fuck an attache case is. Only thing to do is treat yo self.Get treated like the goddamned Queen that you are and enjoy a $730 "water" spa treatment. You deserve it!Feel like you're on top of the world! Sure, their food istrès riche, but you're eating 72 floors up in a restaurant that has a 360 degree view of the city and Windsor. You, my friend, have made it.While these drinks may not drain your wallet like some of these other options (a cocktail there could run you $18) they are handcrafted and fancy as hell. No better way to feel better about yourself than sip on overpriced booze. Cheers!Granted you can't treat yo self to this luxury (or is it a death wish — you can decide on that) today, but you can purchase these expensive tickets for Sunday's home game from anywhere up to $200. Will the Lions lose?But this is Treat Yo Self Day!Get your nails done AND sip on champagne and wine. CAN LIFE GET ANY BETTER?!?!Now go forth my frivolous friend and TREAT. YO. SELF.