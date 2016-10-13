Video debut and tour dates from Jamaican Queens-related band Ohtis

We are pleased to preview the newest song from local artists Ohtis, right here for you: "Pervert Blood," a live clip filmed by Katie Barkel.
We asked founding member Adam Pressley a few questions and he answered them and you can read the exchange below.
Metro Times: So tell me about this project — who is involved? How do you guys know each other? Adam Pressley: Sam Swinson is the singer and songwriter, and I'm the collaborator and producer.
We started hanging out sophomore year in high school. We found out we lived only a few blocks away from each other (in Normal, Illinois) and immediately started making music. By around 2009, Sam's addiction had progressed to intravenous drugs and had become life-threatening. I decided I had to distance myself, so I moved to Detroit and joined Prussia, and eventually formed Jamaican Queens. A long while later, Sam's more than three years sober, and our band has reformed.
MT: What's the idea for it? Pressley: There are themes of addiction, recovery, family, and religious guilt.
MT: Why that name? Pressley: It was the name of a feral kitten that we tried to domesticate after finding it in a garden shed surrounded by the devoured carcasses of the rest of its litter (presumably eaten by him). Another childhood friend of ours initially called it "oht" as in "oh" but for no reason at all other than he was a weird kid added a "t" sound at the end of words. It's possible that's a portmanteau for oh and shit. Regardless, Ohtis, makes for a better cat name, I guess, because that's what we ended up calling him and, ultimately, naming the band. He was a terrible, psychotic cat, by the way. Prone to violent outbursts.
Ohtis is also a Japanese God, or at least we found something on the internet circa 2002 telling us that. We probably Asked Jeeves.
MT: What's up with the video? Pressley: I really wanted to shoot a video of us performing live. We thought where better to do it than our friends' lake house up north. Detroit filmmaker extraordinaire Katie Barkel agreed to come along to direct and film it. We wanted to use a VHS camcorder to give it a timeless feeling; the Blair Witch Project vibes at the beginning were an added bonus.
The whole evening was magical. We shot performances for a few hours, and then got to just hang out in this beautiful lake house. Eventually, we snuck out onto a private beach and went swimming in the middle of the night, and again the next morning.
Here's our full tour schedule:
10.13 - detroit, mi - donovan's
10.14 - grand rapids, mi - wonder wagon concert series
10.15 - bloomington, il
10.16 - rockford, il - mendellsohn club
10.17 - chicago, il - emporium
10.18 - peoria, il - broken tree
10.20 - st. louis, mo - the stage at kdhx
10.21 - springfield, mo - outland
10.22 - carbondale, il -the swamp
10.23 - nashville, tn - mad donna's
10.24 - knoxville, tn - pilot light
10.26 - athens, ga - go bar
10.27 - lexington, ky - al's bar
10.28 - indianpaolis, in - berry's yard
10.29 - lakewood, oh - mahall's 20 lanes
10.31 - detroit, mi - lo & behold
11.10 - toronto, on - handlebar
11.11 - montreal, qc
11.12 - portland, me - apohadian theater
11.14 - new york, ny - elvis guesthouse
11.15 - brooklyn, ny - idio gallery
11.16 - philadelphia, pa - the pharmacy
11.17 - washington dc - bathtub republic
11.18 - baltimore, md - holy underground
11.19 - columbus, oh - double happiness
11.20 - saginaw, mi - counter culture
11.21 - bloomington, il - c[]
MT: What about physical release? Pressley: We are planning a vinyl release, yessir.