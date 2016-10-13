Pink Floyd's Roger Waters bringing "Us + Them" tour to The Palace

click to enlarge Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Desert Trip

Roger Waters performs during Desert Trip at The Empire Polo Club on Oct. 9 in Indio, Calif.



Roger Waters is returning to Detroit, bringing the “Us + Them” tour to The Palace on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 with the promise of classic Pink Floyd songs, solo work, and some new material.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 21, so this will require some advance planning on your part. But it’ll be worth it: We caught Waters’ set at the Desert Trip festival over the weekend, and it was a visual and sonic production that put all other rock ‘n’ roll stage shows we’ve seen to shame.





Leave them kids alone pic.twitter.com/7oyFm60ulX — Desert Trip (@DesertTripIndio) October 10, 2016

In case you didn’t know, the tour’s title is a nod to “Us and Them” from Dark Side of the Moon.

Waters says in a statement that the content of the new show is “very secret,” but that it will be a mixture of songs from his long career, all connected by a general theme.

“It will be a cool show, I promise you. It’ll be spectacular like all my shows have been,” Waters says.

The tour of U.S. and Canada, which begins May 26, 2017 in Kansas City and wraps Oct. 28 in Vancouver, is Waters’ first North American run since “The Wall Live,” which ran from 2010 to 2013. That earlier world tour was seen by more than 4 million fans at 219 shows and holds the record of the highest-grossing tour by any solo artist, according to promoter AEG Live.

VIP package sales and Citi presale tickets become available Monday, Oct. 17. The general public onsale date is Friday, Oct. 21.