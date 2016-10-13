News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 13, 2016

News Hits

Clinton Township trustee arrested, accused of accepting $50-70K in bribes

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 1:29 PM

Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds. - PHOTO COURTESY OF CLINTON TOWNSHIP
  • Photo courtesy of Clinton Township
  • Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds.

A Clinton Township trustee was arrested by FBI agents Thursday and charged in U.S. District Court with taking bribes in exchange for votes on municipal contracts.

Trustee Dean Reynolds, who has served on the township board since 2004, is accused of accepting between $50,000 and $70,000 in cash bribes from the representative of a company “that was seeking and that secured a significant contract with Clinton Township,” according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade.

In exchange for the money, Reynolds “sold his vote” in favor of the company’s contract and provided information about other trustees’ votes, according to the district attorney’s office.

The 49-year-old township trustee took an additional $17,000 in cash payments from an undercover FBI agent while being videotaped, according to the release.

Reynolds is expected to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Thursday afternoon. If convicted of the public corruption charges, Reynolds faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.

The arrest comes as part of a wider investigation into public corruption in southeastern Michigan, with a focus on Macomb County, according to the district attorney’s office. The investigation has used phone wiretaps, “consensual audio and video recordings by cooperative individuals,” undercover work, surveillance, telephone tracking warrants, and subpoenas, according to McQuade’s office.

“Law enforcement is committed to seeking out and prosecuting corrupt public officials in all areas of the Eastern District, including suburban communities,” McQuade said in a statement.


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

More by Dustin Blitchok

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Iggy Pop and Jim Jarmusch to speak at DIA screening of Stooges doc Read More

  2. John E.L. Tenney hosts a paranormal party in Berkley Read More

  3. Buzzfeed says that Corktown is Michigan's most hipster neighborhood Read More

  4. Video debut and tour dates from Jamaican Queens-related band Ohtis Read More

  5. Nine great covers of Nobel laureate Bob Dylan by Detroit artists Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation