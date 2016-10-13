The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 13, 2016

The Scene

Are your whiskers award-worthy?

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-10-13_at_11.59.15_am.png
Last year a hairy competition made its way to Detroit. It was called the Circus of Whiskers and more than 100 competitors (men and women!) from around the globe put their beards in the ring, hoping their facial hair would win top honors.

Now, the Circus of Whiskers is back and the charity fundraiser is hoping to attract an even larger number of whisker-bound men and whiskerinas who will raise dough for an animal rescue called D.A.W.G.

The whole thing takes place at Tangent Gallery on Nov. 5. starting at 7 p.m. It's $15 to attend, but proceeds go to that aforementioned charity. D.A.W.G. is a no-kill animal shelter that ensures every pet in its care will live with a foster parent until a forever home can is secured. 

But, back to the Circus of Whiskers.

Competitors can sign up for 13 different categories including best natural mustache, styled mustache, partial beard, and mutton chops, among others. Two categories exist just for the ladies: best fake beard realistic and best fake beard creative. How's that for equality?

Your $15 will also get you performances by burlesque beauties like Holly Hock, Magenta DeMure, and Sophia Stardust, plus an intermission performance by Doppleganger Circus Sideshow and Pretties for Pitties. There will also be 13 different vendors, so you can buy stuff. 

For more info click here


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Iggy Pop and Jim Jarmusch to speak at DIA screening of Stooges doc Read More

  2. John E.L. Tenney hosts a paranormal party in Berkley Read More

  3. Buzzfeed says that Corktown is Michigan's most hipster neighborhood Read More

  4. Video debut and tour dates from Jamaican Queens-related band Ohtis Read More

  5. Nine great covers of Nobel laureate Bob Dylan by Detroit artists Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation