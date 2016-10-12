Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Table and Bar

What's for dinner: Lincoln Park pizzeria rolling back to 1986 prices to celebrate 30th anniversary

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 2:49 PM

click image B.C.'S PIZZA/FACEBOOK
  • B.C.'s Pizza/Facebook
Because you were looking for a Hump Deal for dinner anyway.

To celebrate 30 years in business, B.C.'s Pizza in Lincoln Park will be selling pizza pies at throw back prices for two days this month.

Today (Oct. 12) and Oct. 19, you can order a large, one-topping pizza for $4.35 and a half-square, one topping for $7.80. To give you some perspective, in 1986, when the shop opened its doors, a postage stamp was 22 cents, a gallon of milk went for $1.92, and a gallon of gas sold for 93 cents.

Founder Bryan Craddock tells The News Herald the pizza joint's birthday isn't until December but he wanted to kick off the promotion while the weather is still decent.

The deal is good for carryout and delivery, though a $3 charge will still apply for delivery.

B.C. Pizza is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday, and 1 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. It's 1226 Fort St. in Lincoln Park.

See also: 23 ways to eat dinner for $10 or less in Detroit

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

More by Serena Maria Daniels

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Iggy Pop and Jim Jarmusch to speak at DIA screening of Stooges doc Read More

  2. Clinton aide gives Lafayette Coney Island a thumbs up in email dumped by Wikileaks Read More

  3. Birmingham's Arthur Avenue Italian eatery shutters for good Read More

  4. Casey's Pub in Corktown to be recast as a street food dive with 'killer' tacos Read More

  5. Sponsored: You make the list. We’ll get the groceries Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation