What's for dinner: Lincoln Park pizzeria rolling back to 1986 prices to celebrate 30th anniversary

To celebrate 30 years in business, B.C.'s Pizza in Lincoln Park will be selling pizza pies at throw back prices for two days this month.
Today (Oct. 12) and Oct. 19, you can order a large, one-topping pizza for $4.35 and a half-square, one topping for $7.80. To give you some perspective, in 1986, when the shop opened its doors, a postage stamp was 22 cents, a gallon of milk went for $1.92, and a gallon of gas sold for 93 cents.
Founder Bryan Craddock tells The News Herald
the pizza joint's birthday isn't until December but he wanted to kick off the promotion while the weather is still decent.
The deal is good for carryout and delivery, though a $3 charge will still apply for delivery.
B.C. Pizza is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday, and 1 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. It's 1226 Fort St. in Lincoln Park.
