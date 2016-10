Iggy Pop and Jim Jarmusch to speak at DIA screening of Stooges doc

click to enlarge Ann Arbor's finest! Iggy Pop, Scott Asheton, Ron Asheton, and Dave Alexander in GIMME DANGER, a Magnolia Pictures release. Photo courtesy of Amazon Studios / Magnolia Pictures. Photo © Frank Pettis

Both Iggy Pop and Jim Jarmusch will appear at Detroit Institute of Arts’ Detroit Film Theatre’s special advance screening of, the newdocumentary about the Stooges, on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. WDET’s Ann Delisi will moderate a question and answer session following the screening.Tickets are $15 and available in advance at dia.org , in person at the DIA’s box office or by phone at 313-833-4005.The special program is in advance of the run of the film at the DFT, showing Oct. 28–30 and Nov. 4–6.is the single greatest album of the rock 'n' roll era, and Jarmusch one of our greatest living directors. We lucky ducks here at themusic editorial team were able to see an advance screening of the film yesterday. It is funny, heart-warming, accurate, and excellent — one of the best music docs in recent memory.