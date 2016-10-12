City Slang

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Iggy Pop and Jim Jarmusch to speak at DIA screening of Stooges doc

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge ANN ARBOR'S FINEST! IGGY POP, SCOTT ASHETON, RON ASHETON, AND DAVE ALEXANDER IN GIMME DANGER, A MAGNOLIA PICTURES RELEASE. PHOTO COURTESY OF AMAZON STUDIOS / MAGNOLIA PICTURES. PHOTO © FRANK PETTIS
  • Ann Arbor's finest! Iggy Pop, Scott Asheton, Ron Asheton, and Dave Alexander in GIMME DANGER, a Magnolia Pictures release. Photo courtesy of Amazon Studios / Magnolia Pictures. Photo © Frank Pettis
Both Iggy Pop and Jim Jarmusch will appear at Detroit Institute of Arts’ Detroit Film Theatre’s special advance screening of Gimme Danger, the new
documentary about the Stooges, on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. WDET’s Ann Delisi will moderate a question and answer session following the screening.

Tickets are $15 and available in advance at dia.org, in person at the DIA’s box office or by phone at 313-833-4005. Advance tickets are strongly recommended. The special program is in advance of the run of the film at the DFT, showing Oct. 28–30 and Nov. 4–6. 

Fun House is the single greatest album of the rock 'n' roll era, and Jarmusch one of our greatest living directors. We lucky ducks here at the Metro Times music editorial team were able to see an advance screening of the film yesterday. It is funny, heart-warming, accurate, and excellent — one of the best music docs in recent memory.



