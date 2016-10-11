The Scene

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

The Scene

John E.L. Tenney hosts a paranormal party in Berkley

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO FROM JOHN TENNEY'S FACEBOOK PAGE
  • Photo from John Tenney's Facebook page
Say what you will about paranormal investigator John E.L. Tenney, but he seems to love the limelight. The 6-foot-2 Michigan native has run for Royal Oak mayor, has been on Fox Entertainment News declaring that he witnessed an exorcism at the Vatican, was a co-host of the ever-so-brief Ghost Stalkers on Destination America, and seems to love delivering "weird" lectures on near-death experiences, UFOs, and ghosts. 

Metro Detroiters will have the chance to see him in person this week, at his annual Halloween-season event called, fittingly, Food, Spirits & Spirits. At this year's event, he'll be joined by author Andrea Perron, whose experiences in a Rhode Island farmhouse inspired James Wan's 2013 hit thriller The Conjuring. Best of all, it all happens amid the cheery atmosphere of a pub, which is a comfort when such spooky topics are up for discussion.

Food, Spirits & Spirits begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at O'Mara's Irish Pub, 2555. W. 12 Mile Rd., Berkley; $5.

