John E.L. Tenney hosts a paranormal party in Berkley

click to enlarge Photo from John Tenney's Facebook page

Say what you will about paranormal investigator John E.L. Tenney, but he seems to love the limelight. The 6-foot-2 Michigan native has run for Royal Oak mayor, has been on Fox Entertainment News declaring that he witnessed an exorcism at the Vatican, was a co-host of the ever-so-briefon Destination America, and seems to love delivering "weird" lectures on near-death experiences, UFOs, and ghosts.Metro Detroiters will have the chance to see him in person this week, at his annual Halloween-season event called, fittingly, Food, Spirits & Spirits. At this year's event, he'll be joined by author Andrea Perron, whose experiences in a Rhode Island farmhouse inspired James Wan's 2013 hit thriller. Best of all, it all happens amid the cheery atmosphere of a pub, which is a comfort when such spooky topics are up for discussion.