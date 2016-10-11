Have yourself a Merry little Christmas with a bunch of drag queens

Christmas is coming early for the fans of Logo TV's hit show RuPaul's Drag Race. A
slew of these Q-U-E-E-N-S will be hitting the stage at the Fillmore Theatre for a night of fierceness and Christmas cheer that you've never seen before.
The special evening is hosted by the one and only Bob The Drag Queen who is responsible for such hilarious moments like this:
And this:
Performing at this Christmas show will be Naomi Smalls,
Chi Chi DeVayne,
Thorgy Thor,
Pearl,
Roxxxy Andrews,
And last, but certainly not least, Tatianna.
Tickets are on sale now and you can find them right here
. The show is Wednesday, November 16 at 7 p.m.
Reserved seats available at: $22.50; $37.50; $52.50; $77.50: $152.50