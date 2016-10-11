The Scene

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

The Scene

Have yourself a Merry little Christmas with a bunch of drag queens

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 10:04 AM

Christmas is coming early for the fans of Logo TV's hit show RuPaul's Drag Race. A slew of these Q-U-E-E-N-S will be hitting the stage at the Fillmore Theatre for a night of fierceness and Christmas cheer that you've never seen before. 

200.gif

The special evening is hosted by the one and only Bob The Drag Queen who is responsible for such hilarious moments like this: 

200_12_.gif

And this: 

200_13_.gif

Performing at this Christmas show will be Naomi Smalls, 

200_14_.gif

Chi Chi DeVayne, 

200_15_.gif

Thorgy Thor, 

200_16_.gif

Pearl, 

200w_8_.gif

Roxxxy Andrews, 

200_17_.gif

And last, but certainly not least, Tatianna. 

200_18_.gif

Tickets are on sale now and you can find them right here. The show is Wednesday, November 16 at 7 p.m. Reserved seats available at: $22.50; $37.50; $52.50; $77.50: $152.50

