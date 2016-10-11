Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Table and Bar

Casey's Pub in Corktown to be recast as a street food dive with 'killer' tacos

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 4:00 PM

click image CASEY'S PUB/FACEBOOK
  • Casey's Pub/Facebook
The end is looming for longtime Corktown dive bar Casey's Pub.

Come Nov. 1, an as-of-yet-named spot that specializes in "Cali-style" street tacos, Mexican beers, and fresh juice margaritas will take its place, says Matthew Buskard, partner of Bobcat Bonnie's next door.

Buskard tells us he entered into a management contract with Casey's operator Andrea Relkin to take over the place. Closing day for Casey's is Oct. 16.

"It's going to stay a dive bar but we are going to clean it up a little and do some light decor changes," Buskard says. The aim, keep it a dive bar just with killer tacos.

Casey's was among many old-school sports bars in Corktown that struggled to stay afloat after the closing of Tigers Stadium. The bar closed its doors temporarily at the beginning of 2015 and reopened a few weeks later.

As for Buskard, this is not his first foray into tacos.

Prior to opening Bobcat Bonnie's (formerly O'Blivions) and managing at Gold Cash Gold, he was the general manager at the Winchester gastro pub in Grand Rapids, which owns Donkey Taqueria and a taco truck that specialized in Korean inspired tacos, burritos, and rice bowls.

Casey's is at 1830 Michigan Ave.

See also: Corktown's beloved Casey's Pub returns with updates

See also: Bobcat Bonnie's is Corktown's new neighborhood joint

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

More by Serena Maria Daniels

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Birmingham's Arthur Avenue Italian eatery shutters for good Read More

  2. John E.L. Tenney hosts a paranormal party in Berkley Read More

  3. All Lives Matter: A racist response to a race problem in America Read More

  4. Justin Verlander is still upset about national anthem protest, tweets 'All Lives Matter' Read More

  5. Detroit cardiologist named sexiest male vegan over 50 Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation